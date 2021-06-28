Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

