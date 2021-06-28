Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Down 92.7% in June

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPSR remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Monday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

