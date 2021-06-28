Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPIVF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,232. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.