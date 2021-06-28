CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 513.4% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CGNH traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. CardioGenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
CardioGenics Company Profile
