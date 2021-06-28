CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $108.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $95.56. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 10,716 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.26 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

