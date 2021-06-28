CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,244,550 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

