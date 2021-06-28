Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 5th (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAQU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,695,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.