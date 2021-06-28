Castweet (CTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,818.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $220,564.81 and approximately $17,818.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.00599659 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00168912 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

