Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

