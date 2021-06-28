CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 954,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 23,574,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,207,520. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

