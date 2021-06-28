CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 954,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 23,574,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,207,520. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About CBD of Denver
