CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.96. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,211. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

