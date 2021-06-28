Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Celestica worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

