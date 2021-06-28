Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMXC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 124,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27. Cell MedX has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.61.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

