Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 4.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.35. 4,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a market cap of $728.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

