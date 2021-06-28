Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 4.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.35. 4,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
The company has a market cap of $728.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
