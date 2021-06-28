Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectis worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.62 on Monday. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $710.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.