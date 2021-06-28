Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. 53,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,446. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

