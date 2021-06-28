Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93. 27,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,228,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
