Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93. 27,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,228,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

