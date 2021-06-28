Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $238.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

