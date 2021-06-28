ChainX (PCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00010099 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,665,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

