Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 395,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

