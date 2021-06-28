Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.