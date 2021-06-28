Chesswood Group Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.30 on Monday. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$13.89. The company has a current ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. The company has a market cap of C$213.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

