Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Chevron worth $872,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,492,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,270,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 152.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 124,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

