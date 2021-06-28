Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Chewy worth $37,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

