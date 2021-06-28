Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.38. 116,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,435,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

