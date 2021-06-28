China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.63. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. China Recycling Energy has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.87% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

