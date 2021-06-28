Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

