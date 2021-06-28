Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. Chubb reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 608.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

