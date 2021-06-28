Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SLM worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.