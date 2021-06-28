Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

