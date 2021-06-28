Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 199.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

SGMO stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

