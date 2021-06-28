Citigroup Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Stericycle worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.25 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

