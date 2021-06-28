Citigroup Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

