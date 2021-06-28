Citigroup Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $875,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $35,401,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

