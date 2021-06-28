Citigroup Inc. Has $5.37 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $33.17 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

