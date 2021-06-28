Citigroup Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

