Citigroup Inc. Purchases 34,844 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $59.68 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

