Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 5.00% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 184,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the period.

EMBD stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

