Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after buying an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after buying an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21.

