Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $466,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.