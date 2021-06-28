Citigroup Inc. Sells 303,627 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of B2Gold worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

