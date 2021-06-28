Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,045 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,838,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period.

JAAA stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45.

