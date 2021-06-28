City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in City Office REIT by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.