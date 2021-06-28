CloakCoin Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $26,247.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035398 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,662,977 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

