Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 7,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

