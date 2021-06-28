Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.22. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 227.12 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

