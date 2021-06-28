Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Coherent worth $56,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $263.89 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.