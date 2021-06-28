Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.