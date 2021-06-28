Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $363,267.09 and approximately $558.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00655464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

