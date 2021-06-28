Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Apollo Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

